The Security Council has disclosed it is on the lookout for potential thieves who plan to make fortunes off next Monday’s polls.

The Western North Regional Security Council chairman, Kingsley Aboagye-Gyedu, said the various services are poised to fish out any criminal.

Mr Aboagye-Gyedu, who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai, explained that the electorate take advantage of the tension to rob property of unsuspecting victims.

But, this year’s election, he said, will be an exception, because more police and soldiers will be on backup as extra eye.

Irrespective of one’s political affiliation, Mr Aboagye-Gyedu said no criminal will be pardoned, and he will ensure the perpetrators face the full rigor of the law.

Moreover, he called on opposition parties to have trust in the security services as they are professional to deliver their mandate and not to victimise any person or party.

The chairman made the caution after the last regional council meeting ahead of the elections.