The Asunafo North Municipal Director of the Electoral Commission (EC) in the Ahafo region, Martha Osei Agyemang, has been reported dead.

Reports indicate Madam Agyemang passed at the Wenchi Methodist Hospital.

The deceased was said to be undergoing treatment at the facility after she complained of being unwell.

Madam Martha Osei Agyemang.

Madam Agyemang aged 36 left behind one child.

The news of her demise comes barely six days to the December 7 with tributes already pouring in for her on social media.