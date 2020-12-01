Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, says she will be exceedingly glad if the New Patriotic Party (NPP) wins the Odododiodoo seat in the December 7 election.

According to Mrs Owusu-Ekuful, she has shed blood in that constituency for the sake of election, hence a win for the NPP will be an honour for her.

The lawmaker, who is also the Minister for Communications, disclosed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen while recounting an assault meted on her in the build-up to the 2012 election.

“I will be happy if we win Ododdodiodoo because I have shed blood in that constituency and so I really get angry when people always talk about Ayawaso West Wuogon violence and that shows the hypocrisy of the NDC.

“The incumbent Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo, Nii Lante Vanderpuye, hired thugs to beat me up and which violence can be compared to that? I haven’t forgotten and can never forget about it,” she fumed.