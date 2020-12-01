Board Chairman of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Professor Stephen Adei, has debunked allegations of malfeasance at the Authority made by former President John Dramani Mahama

The National Democratic Congress flagbearer alleged during an interview with the Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, Saturday, that the educationist had connived with the Minister of Finance to use criminal means to close GRA’s 2019 revenue gap.

“Some of these things have been very criminal and I’m surprised that Prof. Adei as Chairman of GRA could connive to do something as criminal as this,” Mr Mahama is recorded as saying.

But in a statement released on Monday, December 1, Prof. Adei repudiated the claim, labelling it “untrue, false, malicious and unbefitting of a former head of state.”

“To allege criminality and impinge on my integrity as a citizen with an unblemished career as an economist, diplomat, former Rector, Emeritus Professor of Leadership and Economics, as well as one who is ethically not ashamed born again Christian, theologian and preacher of the gospel of Jesus Christ is most unfortunate, John. And to do so taking advantage of social media is regrettable,” he added.

The educationist has, therefore, requested an apology from the NDC presidential candidate, and stated that without it, he [Prof. Adei] would “advise himself” after the December 2020 general election.

He further charged Mr Mahama to provide evidence to back his claims, promising to deal “surgically” with the culprits.

“With regard to the alleged payment of GH¢ 15,000.00 and above for people to get jobs at GRA, if H. E. Mahama has any evidence to that effect I will like to receive the information and I can assure him that culprits will be dealt with surgically according to law by the Board and Management of GRA,” he said.

Below is the full statement: