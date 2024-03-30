Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) stands a strong chance of retaining power in the 2024 general elections.

According to him, the accomplishments of the NPP since 2017 provide a solid foundation for the party to continue leading the nation.

Addressing a crowd in Mpraeso, Eastern Region, during a health walk as part of the Kwahu Easter celebrations on Saturday morning, the Vice President emphasized that the NPP’s achievements, particularly in education and road infrastructure, surpass those of other political parties vying for power in the upcoming elections.

Dr. Bawumia challenged the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to identify one transformative project carried out during its tenure in office, insinuating that the NDC’s claims may not hold up against the NPP’s track record.

He stressed that Ghanaians are unlikely to be swayed by deceptive tactics from opposing political parties, reaffirming his confidence in the NPP’s ability to secure victory in the elections.

