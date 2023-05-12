The Ghana Education Service (GES) has commiserated with the families of the nine school children who drowned around Faana in the Weija-Gbawe municipality.

A statement signed by Head of Public Relations Unit, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, said GES received the news with shock.

“With a heavy heart, Management expresses its deepest condolences to the bereaved families and assures them that our hearts and prayers are with them in these trying moments,” the statement read.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon when the children numbering 12 were returning from school after the canoe capsized.

A 12-year-old boy was said to be paddling the boat and lost control due to the high currents at the time.

Eight of the bodies were retrieved on Wednesday while the body of the ninth child was retrieved on Thursday morning after a thorough search.

Meanwhile, Africa Education Watch (Eduwatch) has blamed GES for the tragedy, arguing that if the GES had acted on some recommendations it made earlier in the year, the situation might have been different.

