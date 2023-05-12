Migrants across the globe wish the celebration of Mother’s Day was held on the same day.

A new survey by WorldRemit which revealed this indicated that about 44 per cent of migrants wish that Mother’s Day was celebrated on the same day around the world- pointing to the cultural difficulties faced by those who live in a different country to their mother.

The multi-country survey was conducted in February 2023 with 3,000 participants, with a focus on understanding how migrants celebrate their relationship with their mothers.

The survey found that while 95% of respondents celebrate Mother’s Day, nearly a quarter (23%) agree that it is easy to forget when Mother’s Day is celebrated in their family’s country of origin.

Mother’s Day is celebrated on different dates across the world, ranging from the second Sunday of February in Norway to the 15th of October in Malawi.

The most popular dates for Mother’s Day celebrations are the fourth week of Lent in March (such as in the United Kingdom and Nigeria), and the second Sunday in May (such as in Ghana, the United States of America, South Africa, and Australia).

While the majority of respondents, 44 per cent celebrate Mother’s Day on the day their country of residence celebrates, over a third of respondents 35 per cent noted that they celebrate Mother’s Day twice a year; recognising the celebratory date in their family’s country of origin, in addition to the country they currently reside in.

World Remit’s survey also found that 97 per cent of respondents agree that their mother has been influential in shaping them as a person.

In addition, 97 per cent of respondents agree that their mother had helped them to get to where they are in their lives currently.

Finally, 96 per cent of respondents agree that their mother supports them in their life choices.

When asked to describe their mother in three words, responses from participants included “trustworthy”, “devoted”, “strong”, and “selfless”.

The survey revealed that the most popular way to celebrate Mother’s Day is by sending a gift, which 72 per cent of respondents stated is how they would mark the day. Other popular celebrations included eating out and a family visit.

Flowers were revealed as the most popular gift choice, with 63 per cent of respondents citing that they planned on giving flowers on Mother’s Day. 57 per cent of participants noted that they would be sending their mother money on Mother’s Day.