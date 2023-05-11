Former President John Mahama has asked Ghanaians to be moderate in their expectations of the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

He said the NPP government has shown it is bereft of ideas and thus cannot do anything to the lives of Ghanaians.

Mr Mahama insisted that government has nothing new under its sleeves to offer the suffering masses.

Speaking to National Democratic Congress delegates in the Wa East constituency in the Upper West Region, on Wednesday, Mr Mahama said Ghanaians have regretted voting this government into power.

“We have experienced NDC’s administration- after Professor Evans Atta Mills, I took over from him making it eight years. And we have experienced NPP for almost seven years. They are left with one and a half years more, no miracle is going to happen.

“What they have done is all that they can do, they are not going to add anything to it. So anybody thinking that there will be a miracle is just tickling himself and dreaming. What you have is all there is, there’s going to be nothing more,” Mr Mahama said.

The former president had earlier lamented about the current economic hardship Ghanaians are facing.

He said the Akufo-Addo government has failed woefully in honouring its promises to Ghanaians in the build up to the 2016 elections.

The NDC flagbearer hopeful said Ghanaians were deceived by the current government to vote for them in the said elections.

He, thus, urged the NDC members to work hard to ensure the party returns to power to implement policies that will ameliorate the plight of Ghanaians.

“In 2016 all the lies they told and all the propaganda they told, Ghanaians can now see. All the preaching that we were sitting on money and yet we are hungry and the claims that Ghanaians were suffering, Ghanaians are now suffering more than they were in 2016.

“Any work that anyone does, you hardly get profit. I can beat my chest and say in 2016 our lives were far better than we are today,” Mr Mahama said.