The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has admonished the main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), to organise its presidential and parliamentary primaries successfully.

The NPP wants NDC to eschew hooliganism and bickering from their primaries.

The General Secretary of NPP, Justin Kodua Frimpong, said the government wants a peaceful atmosphere and will not countenance illegality.

Mr Kodua Frimpong, thus, asked national executives of NDC to ensure all grievances raised by parties involved in the primaries are addressed fairly.

“We have also seen the injunction filed by Dr Duffuor, we are urging the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to have a critical look at it.

“As a government, we are more committed towards having a peaceful atmosphere in the country, and we will not let people take the laws into their hands.

“We want successful primaries, we don’t want any tension, hooliganism or any form of activities the constitution frowns on. At the end of the day, we want them to have credible primaries,” the General Secretary of the NPP stated in an interview with Citi TV.

Dr Duffuor, who is a flagbearer hopeful of the party, has filed a suit against the party following what he says are some discrepancies his team has identified in the party’s voters register to be used for the exercise.

In a writ filed at an Accra High Court, Dr Duffuor indicated that the party failed to provide the required photo album register five weeks before the elections as stated in the party’s rules.

He stated that a partial photo album register was given to his team on May 4, a few days before the elections rather than in March when they had submitted a request for one.

“The Plaintiff adds that to their utmost surprise, upon verification, it was found that the number of constituencies on the hard drive given to his representatives was 220 in number as opposed to the alleged number of 228 constituencies indicated by Defendant,” he stated.

“The Plaintiff adds further that an initial verification of the said 220 constituencies on the hard drive given to his representatives by the 2nd Defendant established basic errors and inaccuracies that render the Photo Album Register inaccurate and unreliable for a free, fair and credible election.

Dr Duffuor added that despite his request for a postponement of the elections until a full photo album register is secured, the party has failed to heed his request.

However, the lawyers for the NDC have urged an Accra High Court to dismiss what they say is a frivolous and incompetent case filed by flagbearer aspirant, Dr Duffuor.

They also described the case as one not grounded in law.

“We submit that the plaintiff’s suit is incompetent and therefore ought to be dismissed in limine. Again, the plaintiff has not been able to demonstrate on the face of his pleadings and affidavit that it is just or convenient for the Honourable Court to grant the injunction that he seeks.”