Eight people have been confirmed dead after a boat carrying mourners capsized on the Oti River on Monday, March 27.

According to reports, the boat was conveying the mourners from Kpajoti, a village in the Krachi Nchumuru District, to Sabaja in the Krachi West Municipality on the river.

In an interview with one of the survivors, it was revealed that the boat was carrying 15 persons before the incident happened at about 12:00 pm.

The eight people died instantly whilst seven others survived though one has been admitted to the hospital.

Another survivor onboard told Adom News the boat was patched in several areas, allowing splashes of water to sail through.

The eight deceased persons were two children below age of five and six adults.

The assembly man for the area, Francis Yaw Bio, confirmed the incident and blamed residents for allowing an inexperienced teenager to use the canoe and even without life jackets.

He said the victims have been buried after the matter was reported to the police and autopsy examination by medical officer from Krachi West Municipal Hospital.