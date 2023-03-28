The Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations has cautioned the public against an ongoing recruitment scam where an email, purportedly emanating from the Ministry, is notifying the public of an interview.

The purported interview was being held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, which started on March 7, 2023, and is ongoing.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the email directed persons interested in the job offer to pay ¢300 into mobile money account numbers 0203536390 and 0560785536.

The fee was meant to facilitate the interview and subsequent completion of Public Service Interview Evaluation forms.

It noted that additionally, text messages titled: “Ministries”, had been sent to the public to contact one Romeo Adams, designated as the Human Resource Manager on 0203536390 to confirm participation in the said interview.

However, contacts of unsuspecting job seekers, who sent monies, were blocked from making calls to the recipient’s number, the statement said.

‘’The Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations is seizing this opportunity to inform all and sundry, especially job seekers and Ghanaian youth that the Ministry had not officially notified the public of any recruitment interview at the Foreign Affairs Ministry…”

“Romeo Adams is not a staff of the Employment and Labour Relations Ministry and the Ministry is not a recruitment body,” the Ministry stated in their press release.

The Ministry urged the public to take note of its website and Facebook page, www.melr.gov.gh and Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations-Ghana, respectively.