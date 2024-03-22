The Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations is set to hold a crunch meeting with three striking teacher unions to negotiate their conditions of service today.

On Wednesday, March 20, teacher unions comprising the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT-Gh) embarked on indefinite strike due to the government’s delay in renewing their collective agreements, among other concerns.

The meeting is expected to address the concerns raised by the teacher unions by seeking common ground.

Despite the National Labour Commission’s directive for the unions to call off the strike, it continues unabated.

This has forced the Ministry to summon stakeholders to the negotiation table in order to resolve their differences.

