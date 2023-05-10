A Senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana’s Political Science Department has asked Dr Kwabena Duffuor Jnr to speak to his father about his actions in the build-up to the National Democratic Congress’ presidential primaries.

Prof Ransford Gyampo said some of the decisions by the former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, could cost the political fortunes of his son, Dr Kwabenya Duffuor Jnr.

Due to this, the outspoken lecturer has advised Dr Duffuor Jnr, who is also contesting the NDC’s parliamentary primary for Sekyere Afram Plains, to urgently advise his father.

According to him, his political future could be dealt a big setback if his father does not slow down on his actions towards the party ahead of the primaries.

“Kwabena Duffuor Jnr must boldly and swiftly tell Kwabena Duffuor not to be pushed or sponsored to destroy Kwabena Duffuor Jnr’s political future in the NDC via such unnecessary mischief.

“A good father must seek a better future for his son,” he said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Dr Duffuor, who is a flagbearer hopeful of the party, has filed a suit against the party following what he says are some discrepancies his team has identified in the party’s voters register to be used for the exercise.

In a writ filed at an Accra High Court, Dr Duffuor indicated that the party failed to provide the required photo album register five weeks before the elections as stated in the party’s rules.

He stated that a partial photo album register was given to his team on May 4, a few days before the elections rather than in March when they had submitted a request for one.

“The Plaintiff adds that to their utmost surprise, upon verification, it was found that the number of constituencies on the hard drive given to his representatives was 220 in number as opposed to the alleged number of 228 constituencies indicated by defendant,” he stated.

“The plaintiff adds further that an initial verification of the said 220 constituencies on the hard drive given to his representatives by the 2nd Defendant established basic errors and inaccuracies that render the Photo Album Register inaccurate and unreliable for a free, fair and credible election.”

Dr Duffuor added that despite his request for a postponement of the elections until a full photo album register is secured, the party has failed to heed his request.

Thus, he is asking the court to grant an interlocutory injunction to restrain the party and sued persons – General Secretary, Election Director, co-contestants John Mahama and Kojo Bonsu, and the Electoral Commission – from holding the elections scheduled for May 13.

This amongst others Prof Gyampo says could cost the political fortune of Dr Duffuor Jnr if not stopped.