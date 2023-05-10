Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah, believes they should be leading the Premier League table if there is fairness.

The defending champions have failed to glitter this season in the ongoing 2022/23 Ghana topflight.

The Porcupine Warriors sit 6th on the league log with 44 points after 30 games.

However, Nana Yaw Amponsah, who was given a three-year mandate to make the club economically independent, says the club is struggling because there is no fairness in the ongoing league.

According to him, the Reds should be leading the pile in his estimation.

“If there’s fairness in Ghana football, Asante Kotoko wouldn’t be at the current position on the BetPawa Ghana Premier League table,” he told Kumasi-based Kessben.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko after being held by Bibiani Gold Stars at the Baba Yara Stadium in the matchday 30 games will hope to return to winning ways when they travel to play Kotoku Royals in the matchday 31 games at the Theatre of Dreams on Sunday.

