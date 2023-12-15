Retired boxing legend, Bukom Banku, has ignited a frenzy in his community after a video surfaced showcasing him sparring with his son, Abu Kamoko.

Abu, a member of Ghana’s national amateur boxing team, ‘The Black Bombers,’ is gearing up for a forthcoming match scheduled for December 23.

In preparation for this crucial fight, Bukom Banku took it upon himself to personally train and guide his son.

The duo engaged in a spirited training session, drawing attention from onlookers and boxing enthusiasts.

Bukom Banku expressed confidence in his son’s abilities as he called on all Ghanaians to watch his son’s forthcoming bout.

“Banku goes, Banku comes,” he remarked, implying that his son will carry on the legacy he established in the sport.

Watch video below: