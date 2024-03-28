The Greater Accra Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Parker Odarlai France, has taken a swipe at Education Minister, Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum.

According to him, all the names that have come up as potential running mates are distinguished individuals, but Dr. Adutwum is not among them.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday, Mr. Odarlai said based on what he has heard from some party members, the Education Minister will not be a best choice for running mate.

“I have heard many names being tipped as potential running mates. However, there is one person I won’t mention, and that person is the Education Minister. The work we are doing demands excellence; if you work but don’t excel in your role within the party, people will notice,” he added.

When asked by the show host if Dr. Adutwum isn’t performing well, Mr. Odarlai clarified that, he [Adutwum] is doing well in his capacity as Education Minister, but there are other aspects where he falls short as a party member.

“We have individuals who may not voice their concerns, but if transparency is required, then we must speak up. While he may be proficient in his role as Minister of Education, he must recognize that he works with people—members of the NPP. If someone requires assistance, he should be willing to provide it. However, unlike others such as Napo, Ursula, and others, there are numerous issues surrounding him. I am not personally against him, but I cannot support him,” he stressed.

Among the leading contenders for the running mate position are Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Education Minister Dr. Yaw Adutwum, Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Communications Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, and Member of Parliament for Bekwai, Joe Osei Owusu.

Despite this, Mr. Odarlai said people should stop breathing on the neck of the flagbearer, Dr. Bawumia and allow him make an informed choice.

