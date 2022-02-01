Founder of the Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho, has challenged former President John Mahama to come out and clear the air on their relationship.



Mr Anyidoho, who is a former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), in April 2021 alleged Mr Mahama hated him.



But according to him, he has nothing against the former President and will expect him to do the same.



Mr Anyidoho also maintains he never disrespected Mr Mahama as a Vice-President under the Atta Mills’ administration as purported.



“There is no way Prof Kofi Awoonor, the Chairman of the Council of State would have watched me disrespect the Veep. So who is going to tolerate Koku Anyidoho, disrespecting the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana and my own upbringing at home? I mean how?” he quizzed on Accra-based Okay FM.



In view of this, he will expect Mr Mahama who has been at the centre of the controversy or his aides to publicly settle the scores.

“Today is 1st February, I beg former President Mahama, if I ever disrespected him, he should come and let the whole world know or his aide should come and give a particular instance,” he challenged.