Samuel Koku Anyidoho

Immediate former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho says his loyalty to late President John Evans Atta Mills is the reason he is allegedly hated by John Dramani Mahama.

In a series of posts on Twitter, the outspoken politician also questioned why the 2020 Presidential Candidate of the NDC hated President Atta-Mills despite being his vice.

“Why did John Dramani Mahama hate his boss President John Evans Atta-Mills; & extended the hatred to Koku Anyidoho?

“Why did John Mahama refuse to build the Asomdwee Park? Let the world know that I do not hate JM; he hates me because of my loyalty to President Atta Mills,” he wrote.

Mr. Anyidoho who was recently suspended by the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the NDC over some conducts that breach the party’s constitution, said he was ready with more questions for John Mahama that he wants to be answered.

Again, he used the opportunity to plead with President Akufo-Addo to construct the main “trunk road from Sokode to UHAS”, since former President John Dramani Mahama refused to do it because of his hatred for late President Atta Mills.

Since losing his position as deputy General Secretary, Mr. Anyidoho has taken to Twitter on several occasions to make comments that have not gone down well with many members of the party.

From ridiculing party executives to throwing punches at the party’s flagbearer, the founder of the Atta-Mills Institute has also made a deliberate effort to use the same medium to shower praises on President Akufo-Addo and the NPP government.




