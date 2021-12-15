Founder of the Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho, has challenged former President John Mahama to what he describes as an open conversation.

The conversation, according to him, will help them settle whatever scores they have between them.

However, he [Koku] maintains he has nothing against the former President and will expect him to do the same.

“I am calling him to an open conversation and if I ever disrespected him as a Vice President, he should come forward to say it and I will meet him in the open debate. He has to come and dispel all rumours about me,” he said on Accra-based Okay FM.

The call for open discussion follows several failed attempts to meet Mr Mahama behind closed doors.

“Go and ask Julius Debrah the number of times I will drive to his house at Dome and beg him to take me to John Mahama.

“But he tells me they are giving him pressure to dawg me so he can’t do this again,” he claimed.

Mr Anyidoho, who is a former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), in April 2021 alleged Mr Mahama hated him.

This, he claimed, was because of his loyalty to late President John Evans Atta Mills.

Mr Anyidoho, who was recently suspended by the Functional Executive Committee of the NDC over some conducts that breached the party’s constitution, said he was ready with more questions for Mr Mahama that he wants to be answered.

