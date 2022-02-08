The funeral date for the late Joy Brands General Manager, Elvis Koku Kwashie, has been moved from February 19 and 20 to March 12 and 13.

In a statement on Monday, the Kwashie and Allied families said, “further details of the funeral arrangements will be made available shortly.”

They thanked all “in advance for your cooperation and prayers.”

The seasoned media professional passed on in the late hours of Tuesday, December 28 after a short illness.

The sad incident occurred at the University of Ghana Medical Centre.

Mr Kwashie was a seasoned professional with more than two decades of experience in news media and communications (Print, Online, Radio & Television).

