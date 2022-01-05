The Multimedia Group on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, held a memorial service for the late Elvis Kwashie who passed away on December 28, 2021.

Mr Kwashie was the General Manager of the Joy Brands.

The one-hour service commenced at 8:00 am and was held at the company’s car park at Kokomlemle in Accra.

Family, colleagues, friends as well as sympathizers came to pay glowing tributes to the late Elvis Kwashie.

The service was live on all of the MGL’s radio, television and online platforms.

Below are some photos from the event:

CEO of Multimedia Group, Kwesi Twum

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Jim Aglah General Manager, Kumasi Brands and Abdulai Awudu, General Manager, Adom Brands

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and Chief Operating Officer, Multimedia Group, Ken Ansah

Chief HR, Nana Elegba

GJA President Affil Monney