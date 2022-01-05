The Multimedia Group on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, held a memorial service for the late Elvis Kwashie who passed away on December 28, 2021.
Mr Kwashie was the General Manager of the Joy Brands.
The one-hour service commenced at 8:00 am and was held at the company’s car park at Kokomlemle in Accra.
Family, colleagues, friends as well as sympathizers came to pay glowing tributes to the late Elvis Kwashie.
The service was live on all of the MGL’s radio, television and online platforms.
Below are some photos from the event: