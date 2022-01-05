For many people, January 1 means new beginnings and new resolutions but for Kitten Kay Sera, it will forever be her historic wedding anniversary.

In front of a pink-clad crowd, sitting in a pink Cadillac, Kitten Kay Sera said “I do” — while clutching a colour swatch with shades of bubblegum, flamingo and carnation.

“I’m actually marrying the color pink,” she said.

On Saturday, January 1, at noon, Sera became the first person to marry a colour.

“I actually have a giant pink swatch, like a pink paint swatch, so the colors are like my favorite,” Sera said. “They’re all listed, and I’ll be holding my pink swatch.”

Sera said she’s been wearing pink since 1980.

“I’ve had my relationship with the color pink for 40 years.”

The idea to tie the knot came two years ago.

“A kid said to me on a skateboard, he said, ‘Wow, you love pink, right?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I love it so much,’ and he goes, ‘You love it so much, why don’t you marry it?’ I thought, ‘This kid’s onto something!’”

While the idea to marry a color sounds crazy, Sera said she encourages everyone to do what they love while they still can.

“Have fun with it. Have a ball. You’re only here for a little bit of time. Have a blast,” Sera said.

The wedding happened at A Little White Wedding Chapel. Guests were asked to wear pink.