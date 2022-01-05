Be vigilant with fires during harmattan season - NADMO urges public

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has called on the public to be careful with materials that can easily ignite fires to reduce the incidence of fire outbreaks.

According to NADMO, there is a need to protect lives and property during the harmattan season.

Speaking at a fire outbreak prevention sensitization event organized at the Pankrono market in the Ashanti Region, the Tafo-Pankrono municipal administrator of NADMO, advised residents to take fire precautions seriously in their homes and workplaces to avoid any unforeseen incidents.

Joseph Osei entreated the public to be mindful of cooking equipment like gas cylinders, coal pots, electric cookers among other things in the harmattan period.

Mr. Osei said “my advice to the public is that we are now in the dry season and everything has become dried, therefore I will advise residents to be very careful with the use of fire especially those who use gas and coal pots to cook their food as well as those who use fire for their social and economic activities either than that we may record more fires.”

Offenders of the wrong use of fire within the period will be arrested and prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others.

Mr. Osei also stated that no one is immune to fire disasters, and therefore the public must come together and work on firefighting within the municipality.

He believes effective collaboration between the public, especially Market women and school children will help drastically reduce fire cases.

Operations officer at the Breman Fire Station ADOII Benedict Ayamga

Operations officer at the Breman Fire Station ADOII Benedict Ayamga tasked parents to frequently monitor the activities of their children at home to prevent fires.

He also called on residents to comply with all fire safety precautionary measures during the harmattan season.

Public engagements, radio awareness programs, fire prevention training events among other things assisted in the reduction of fire cases in the area.