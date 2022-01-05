Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah was among scores of people who gathered on the premises of the Multimedia Group for a memorial service in honour of the late General Manager of the Multimedia Group’s Joy Brands, Elvis Kwashie.

He joined the staff of the company, friends and family of Elvis for the service on Wednesday.

The Information Minister highlighted the exemplary leadership skills Elvis exhibited during his days at the JoyNewsroom and entreated all, especially the staff who worked under him, to keep his memory alive by emulating his good works and living the legacy he left behind.

“Elvis did not start off as a boss. Around 2007, 2009, we all shared a common boss. But I think what has worked for Elvis over the years, which we all must take away is the value system that he kept faith with and which he has passed on to the younger generation.

“Our best testimony will not be the tears or the pain, or the words but to live that value system so that the future generation can also pick it from us,” he added.

He further reminded all present at the event of the need to lead exemplary lives since everyone will be remembered for the lives they lived.

“As we all sit and listen to all the testimonies about Elvis, I think it should be clear to all of us that someday we will all pass.

“And there will be an opportunity for people to share with the world, what we meant to them. The real question is what we’ll be remembered for and what is the value system that we have left behind?” he said.

The seasoned media professional, Elvis Kwashie, passed on in the late hours of Tuesday, December 28, 2021, after a short illness.

At the memorial service, the family spokesperson Joshua Dzidzorm announced that the funeral rites for the late Elvis Kwashie will begin from February 18 to 20, 2022.