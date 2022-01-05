Police in Ho have arrested a 34-year old farmer, Dzomeku Godsway, for setting ablaze his aunt’s house at Sokode Etoe in the Volta Region.

DSP Mrs Effia Tenge, the Volta Regional Police Public Relations Officer, briefing the Ghana News Agency, said on January 2, this year, the Police received a complaint that the suspect had set a two-bedroom self-contained house ablaze.

She said the Police visited the scene and found two rooms burnt with other personal effects, leading to the arrest of Dzomeku at the Ho Lorry Station upon a tip-off.

DSP Tenge said the suspect confessed to committing the crime and explained that his aunt promised to give him one of the rooms but later rented it out.

On the day of the incident, he went to steal from the aunt’s house after which he set it ablaze to cover up for a mattress and GH₵500.00 he stole.

The suspect is currently in Police custody assisting with the investigation before being arraigned.