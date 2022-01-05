The family of late Elvis Kwashie, General Manager of the Joy Brands of the Multimedia Group has announced arrangements for his final funeral rites.

At a one-week memorial service organised by the Ghanaian media conglomerate, the family spokesperson, Pastor Joshua Dzidzornu, announced the arrangements, saying the funeral rites for their beloved will begin from February 18 to 20, 2022.

“There will be no wake-keeping but the funeral will be held in February on the 18th and 19th,” he said.

CEO Kwesi Twum

Giving further details, he said on February 18, the family will be gathering at his residence.

“And we’re inviting all friends and well-wishers to be there with us,” he said.

“And on the 19th, the funeral will be held at a venue yet to be announced,” he added.

He further noted that after the funeral, the family will send his corpse to Asadame, in the Volta Region for burial on the 19th of February.

A thanksgiving service will also be held for him on February 20 at the Church of Pentecost English Assembly at Mataheko.

“From there we’ll go back to the house to conclude everything,” he stated, adding that more details will be communicated soon.

Mr Kwashie, known to many as “The Real Boss” was loved and admired by all who worked under his wings.

He stood for professionalism and lived with all his staff in true humility.

Under his strong leadership, JoyNews has won more than 100 awards in the last 10 years, including two CNN African Journalist of the Year awards.

About Elvis Kwashie

Elvis Kwashie was a seasoned professional with more than two decades of experience in media and communications, spanning print, online, radio and television.

Before rejoining the Group in 2010 as News Editor, Elvis worked with Metropolitan Life Insurance Ghana as the Head of Corporate Marketing & Communications.

Before that, he worked mainly as a journalist with the Multimedia Group Limited, Network Herald and Groove FM.

He had rich experience in recruiting, grooming, coaching and supervising reporters and correspondents across the country.

Having secured his journalism training at the Ghana Institute of Journalism, Mr Kwashie also pursued further studies, acquiring a certificate in Multimedia & Online Journalism from the International Institute of Journalism, Berlin-Germany.

While at MGL, Elvis Kwashie undertook courses in leadership at Harvard University in the United States.