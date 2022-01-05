The Multimedia Group will on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, hold a remembrance service for the General Manager of the JOY Brands, Elvis Kwashie who passed away on December 28, 2021, at the University of Ghana Medical Centre.

The service would be held from 8 am to 9 am at the car park of the Multimedia Group, Kokomlemie in Accra.

“It is with deep grief that The Multimedia Group informs you of the passing of our brother and colleague Elvis Kwashie, General Manager of the JOY Brands,” Multimedia said in a statement.

“This sad incident happened on 28th December 2021 at the University of Ghana Medical Centre. There will be a remembrance service for Elvis on Wednesday 5th January 2022 from 8:00 am – 9:00 am at the car park of the Multimedia Group, Kokomlemie.

“Please join us in celebrating the life and legacy of Elvis Kwashie on the said date,” Multimedia said in a statement. All guests are required to wear their face masks and observe the Covid-19 protocols”.