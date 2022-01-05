The National Labour Commission (NLC) has scheduled January 12 to meet with the government, the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) and the Certified Registered Anesthetists (CRAs) to address their demands.

Currently, the Certified Registered Anaesthetists (CRAs) are on strike while the Tertiary Education Workers Union (TEWU) has announced its intention to embark on industrial action beginning Wednesday, January 5 over unpaid professional development allowances.

Speaking on Newsnight on Tuesday, the Executive Secretary of the National Labour Commission, Ofosu Asamoah appealed to the striking labour unions to resume work while the Commission negotiates with the government to meet their demands.

He said the Chairman of the Commission has invited TEWU, CRA and the government for a meeting on Wednesday, January 12 to resolve the impasse.

“At the moment, the chairman has directed that they be invited to the Commission. That is the government, the unions so that they would be assisted to resolve the issue. We are asking them to come on Wednesday, 12th January. For now, let us appeal to them to go back and give the Commission the opportunity to help resolve the matter,” he said.

He noted that the Commission has written to the relevant Ministries and Agencies cited by the unions which are on strike, to engage and address the demands of the unions.

While acknowledging the industrial action as an effective tool for labour unions, he admonished the unions to be circumspect in embarking on strike actions due to the repercussions.

“When it comes to strike action, it is one of the tools the unions use and it is a very effective tool sometimes to get what they want. But if used, they must be circumspect in the use because of the repercussions of the declaration of the strike, especially on the innocent students and the patients and so on. We have to look at all these, you may have a case but if you don’t fight it in a way that is a win-win, I think it is quite unfortunate,’ he stated.

The Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) has announced that it will embark on a nationwide strike in 24 hours if the government does not pay all outstanding arrears relating to their professional development allowances.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, January 4, the General Secretary of the Union, Mark Denkyira Korankye, said all its members have resolved to lay down their tools if their demands are not met.

The Certified Registered Anaesthetists (CRAs) on December 31 withdrew their services entreating all members to comply.