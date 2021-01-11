New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Chief Whip, Annor Dompreh, has described the defeat of Prof Mike Oquaye as his first test in Parliament.

According to the Chief Whip who doubles as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam Adoagyiri, he was depressed at the turn out of events.

This is because the previous night before the Speakership election on January 7, all the MPs converged and vowed to go a particular direction which was a vote to retain Prof Oquaye.

“We had all decided on voting a particular direction and as a Chief Whip, I was hoping to get all my people in check but things did not go as expected and that was my first greatest test in the House,” he said.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, he said he was in a state of shock and is still trying hard to come to terms with the development.

Quoting parts of Proverbs 19:21 which read man proposes but God disposes, he, however, indicated the event had strengthened his faith in the Lord.

“I took a bold step to visit my brothers at the other side; Muntaka, Haruna Iddrisu and Ablakwa and I made them understand the need for us to come together and set something different,” he added.

Former MP for Nadowli Kaleo, Alban Sumana Bagbin of the National Democratic Congress, was duly elected Speaker of the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

He won a chaotic, closely contested secret ballot in the Chamber of Parliament against former Speaker, Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye.

One of the oldest serving MPs polled 138 votes against his predecessor’s 136 with one spoilt ballot in a long dragging process, which started at 12:am on Thursday, January 7 and delayed the swearing-in of the MPs-elect.