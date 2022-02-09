Veteran highlife musician Gyedu-Blay Ambolley has waded into the ongoing E-levy debate which has been laid before Ghana’s Parliament awaiting the green light.

According to the 75-year-old musician, he has every reason to believe that the bill is being imposed on Ghanaians by parliamentarians championing the bill.

He explained that, there are not adequate sources of employment in the country, hence majority of the citizens don’t have flexible jobs to welcome such a harsh taxation bill.

Additionally, the Simigwa composer said the current NPP administration has received many financial loans and grants that they are yet to account for, hence implementing the E-levy bill will cause Ghanaians to be angry about it.

I think it’s been forced on the citizens of Ghana. There is no way that you will tell me e-levy will generate revenue while your loans are in billions and this time you are making promises to build roads and others.

We are not kids. People need to pay when they have flexible jobs and working. Now there are no jobs and the little one in my pocket you want to take it. People are hungry and hungry people always become angry, he told Joy Prime‘s IB.

MORE: