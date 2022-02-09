A sex worker has reportedly killed her 14-year-old “client” after he failed to pay for services rendered by the lady of the night.

The minor took advantage of his mother’s absence to hire the services of the thigh vendor at a local nightspot.

However, after the two were done, the 14-year-old failed to pay, causing the hooker to allegedly attack him for breaching their agreement.

During the attack, the minor suffered a serious blow to the head which resulted in his death.

Daily publication H-Metro quotes a witness as saying,

“This young man went to a nightclub where he met a lady whom he took home.”

“He took the lady to his house because his mother was not around; the young man couldn’t pay for the lady’s services, which then angered the lady.

“When he then failed to pay, the lady hit the young man on the head, and he died and upon realising that, the lady covered him with a blanket.”

The police also confirmed the disturbing crime. In a statement, national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said

“We are investigating a case involving a 14-year-old juvenile who was found dead after allegedly engaging with a lady of the night while his mother was not around,” Ass Comm Nyathi said.

“We are yet to get the circumstances as to what actually happened.”