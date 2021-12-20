The Chief of Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region, Nana Abor Atta II, is thanking God for saving his life.

Speaking on suspected assassination attempt on his life Sunday dawn, the chief said he is living in fear.

“I heard gunshots outside the palace and I run for cover because I knew they were here to kill me,” Nana Abor Atta II, said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday.

According to him, the attempt on his life was due to a protracted chieftaincy dispute in the area.

The Gomoa Fetteh chief alleged that, some aggrieved members of his family claiming ownership of the throne contracted unknown people to assassinate him.

“I know those trying to kill me. They are my family members who also want the throne,” he bemoaned.

The Gomoa Fetteh chief could not fathom why his own kinsmen will seek to kill him just for the throne.

“What is going on? This is not the first time but I know with God they won’t succeed,” he stated.

He cited how his predecessor was murdered in cold blood by these claimants of the throne and also an attempt to assassinate the Fetteh Kakraba queen mother, Nana Adjoa Adobi to buttress his point.

The chief appealed to the police to embark on a house-to- house hunt for the suspects who he claims may be regrouping to launch another attack.

Nana Abor Atta also called on the police to beef up security at Gomoa Fetteh and surrounding areas.