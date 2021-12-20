A member of the Parliamentary Service Board, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has confirmed their visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Dubai.

But contrary to reports that the Board was in Dubai for a meeting, the former says it was training for all members.

“It was a training that lasted for about six days and it was held in Dubai because of the number involved and the cost that will be incurred in transporting resources here,” he said on Accra-based Neat FM.

Mr Nketia’s comments come on the back of concerns raised by North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, over the trip.

Mr Ablakwa, among other things, has questioned if the meeting could not be rescheduled or be held virtually if it was urgent.

But according to Mr Nketia, the consultant is based in Dubai and usually organises the training for Parliament including the staff, MPs and board members.

“The training was to be done in April after our appointment so the Clerk initiated the processes but it couldn’t come on and was postponed to later this year. So it has nothing to do with the Speaker’s sickness; it was a mere coincident,” he explained.

To General Mosquito, as he is popularly called, the training could have happened without the presence of the Speaker, stating this is not the first time he is serving on the board.

He further revealed the board has begun implementing some of the recommendations and lessons learnt from the training.

