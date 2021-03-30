Social Commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has reacted to the selection of Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress to serve as a member of the Parliamentary Service Board.

To him, Mr Nketia’s appointment does not come as a shock.

“For me, I see this as a master card that has been played behind the scene and so I am not surprised to hear that Asiedu Nketia has been made a Board member. This is a clear definition of scratch my back and I scratch your back,” he said on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Tuesday.

Mr Nketia’s appointment was made known by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin in a report from a special advisory committee on the Floor of Parliament on March 29, 2021.

General Mosquito, as he is widely known, will be part of a six-member newly constituted Parliamentary Service Board.

Other members of the Board are the Clerk to Parliament, Cyril Nsiah, Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Leader of Government Business in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, and a former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Majority Leader, Abraham Osei Aidoo.

The former Central Regional Chairman of the NDC opined that looking at the current state of affairs, the country now has a hung parliament, hence no matter the ‘noise’ from the NPP side, the NDC also has its member on the Board to equalise.

“Ken has been approved as the Minister of Finance. How will our MP’s be paid if Ken was not endorsed? That’s why I said you scratch my back, I scratch yours.

“So the best they can do is to bring an NDC person to become a member of the Parliamentary Board and so Asiedu Nketia goes there, Ken Ofor-Atta also at the other side as Finance Minister and this is simple,” he noted.