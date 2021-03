The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is appealing for calm following the approval of Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister.

A statement, signed by General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, said his approval by Parliament was based on consensus.

General Mosquito, as he is popularly called, therefore, asked members to remain calm and be circumspect when expressing their disagreements about Mr Ofori-Atta’s approval.

Below is the full statement: