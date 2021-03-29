Management of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has announced it is set to begin spillage of excess water from the Weija Dam.

The exercise is expected to come off tomorrow, Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 6:00am.

The GWCL said the exercise has become necessary to prevent possible collapse of the dam after a sudden rise of the water level from 46.2 to 48.1 within a 24-hour period.

“Management has informed the National Disaster Management Organisation, the National Security, Bureau of National Investigation, Chiefs, District Assembly, opinion leaders and all stakeholders downstream the dam to be in readiness or evacuate the area to avoid any eventuality,” it said in a statement.

The public, especially areas downstream are also being informed to take necessary precautionary measures to avoid imminent danger.

Affected communities include Tetegu, Oblogo, Pambros Salt, Lower McCarthy Hill, Lower Weija, Bojo Beach, Ada Kopey and surrounding communities.