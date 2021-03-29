Parliament has approved Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister following a recommendation by the Appointments Committee.

The conclusion was reached via voice vote on the floor on Monday March 29, 2021.

Mr Ofori-Atta, nominated as Minister of Finance for the second time by President Akufo-Addo, faced the Committee in a two-day vetting session last week.

He was asked about due diligence done on the controversial Agyapa deal, among other controvercial topics.

His answers, according to many Minority Members of Parliament were unsatisfactory.

The Committee “by consensus” recommended to the House to approve Mr Ofori-Atta as Minister for Finance.

Find aspects of the Appointment Committee’s report below: