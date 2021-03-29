A coca farmer and landlord, George Yibor, has been convicted by a Hohoe Magistrate Court over his refusal to construct a household toilet.

Mr Yibor was sentenced to a sum of GH₵1,200.00 and would serve six months in prison if he defaults in payment of the fine.

He said the artisans he engaged for the construction of the new toilet failed him.

The court, however, said the explanations of the convict could not exonerate him and thereby convicted him on his own plea.

Mr Yibor was in court after a bench warrant was issued, when he failed to appear in court in July last year.