Brazilian striker Michael Vinicius trained with his Asante Kotoko teammates for the first time on Monday ahead of the Ghana Premier League second round.

Vinicius arrived in the country on Friday night to begin his Kotoko career. He was warmly welcomed at Adako Jachie training complex by teammates and new coach Mariano Barreto.

The 27-year-old, who was on the books of Swedish third-tier side Vasalunds last year, joins the Porcupine Warriors in a deal which runs until 2023.

He becomes the second Brazilian at Kotoko, linking up with compatriot Fabio Gama Dos Santos who joined the club in October last year.

READ ALSO

Vinicius played for Fluminense between 2012 and 2014, moved to Criciuma before returning to Fluminense in 2015.

He went on to feature for Estoril in Portugal during the 2015-16 season and made a comeback to his home country to play for America Mineiro, Resende and Cascavel before heading for Linkoping City in Sweden in 2019.

Last year, he was transferred to Japanese third-tier side Grulla Marioka before returning to Sweden to join Vasalunds.