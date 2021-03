Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, has celebrated President Nana Akufo-Addo on his 77th birthday in a special way.

She described the President as a man of “bold vision, integrity and a passion to serve our dear nation.”

Mrs Bawumia, in a post on her Instagram page, wrote:

“Today, we celebrate a man of bold vision, integrity and a passion to serve our dear nation. Happy birthday Mr President! @nakufoaddo.”

