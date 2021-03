Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, has caused massive traffic in Nigeria with her arrival there.

In a video that has surfaced online, Jackie is seen being driven when her car came across that of Nollywood actor, Prince Nwafor.

He appeared not to have seen Jackie earlier, but upon realisation that she was the one, Nwafor could not hold back his joy so he started screaming Jackie’s name.

He jumped up and down while calling Jackie: “Ghana’s finest”.