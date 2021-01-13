Star actress Jackie Appiah has put her natural beauty on display in her latest video on social media.

The new video has the award-winning actress showing off her good looks even without makeup and her wig.

In the video, the actress, who appeared to be on a vacation away from Ghana, was spotted in a luxurious hotel.

An attendant entered her room to surprise her with a gift while the actress was settling in. She was not wearing her wig.

READ ALSO:

After letting the woman in, she was heard wondering if the hotel attendant would recognise her since she did not have her wig on.

The actress laughed about her look and accepted the gift from the attendant and expressed delight at it.