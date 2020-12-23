Failed parliamentary aspirant for Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, John Dumelo has returned to his firs love.

He was seen on a latest set with popular actress Jackie Appiah.

John Dumelo, in an earlier post, where he conceded defeat, stated he will find himself busy with other non-political agenda while he awaits 2024 elections.

READ ON

“I will continue farming, traveling around Ghana, engaging people, helping entrepreneurs and touching the lives of as many Ghanaians as I can; facta non verba”.

Watch video below: