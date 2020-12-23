Green beans, also called snap beans, string beans or French beans, are a staple in many kitchens across the world. They’re a beloved side dish at family potlucks, holiday meals, and nightly dinners.

Whether you blanch them, sauté them, or eat them straight from a can, green beans are a nutritious addition to your diet.

One of the oldest cultivated vegetables, green beans have many varieties you could pick from.

Here are some of the health benefits of green beans:

Great for skin, hair and nails

This nutritional powerhouse can do wonders for your skin, hair and nails. Green beans are loaded with an easily absorbed type of silicon, which is important for the formation of healthy connective tissues and strengthening nails and boosting skin health.

Energy

Green beans contain about twice the amount of iron as compared to spinach. Iron is a component of red blood cells which is essential to transport oxygen from the lungs to cells throughout the body. If you are struggling with anaemia, dripping energies or low metabolism – then green beans are the magical food you need.

Digestion

Green beans are high fibre food, which has a positive impact on your digestive system. Whether you have a digestive disorder or not, consuming high-fibre foods regularly is a good way to keep your system running healthily. They can help in the treatment of haemorrhoids, constipation, and diverticulosis. Some research suggests they can reduce your risk of developing colon cancer too.

Good for eyesight

Rich in carotenoids, green beans could play an effective role in preventing macular degeneration (a condition that causes a decrease in vision and eye function). They are also rich in lutein and Zeaxanthin which help maintain good eyesight and night vision.

Boosts heart health

Green beans pack abundant amounts of calcium and heart-protective flavonoids. Flavonoids are polyphenolic antioxidants that are commonly found in fruits and vegetables. The high amounts of flavonoids have immense anti-inflammatory properties, which regulate thrombotic activity in the cells and prevent blot clots in the arteries.