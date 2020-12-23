The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central Constituency, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini has been invited by the police CID for advising former President John Mahama to declare himself president-elect and form a parallel government.

The former Roads and Highways Minister stated that the verdict of the Electoral Commission is not a true representation of the choice of Ghanaians on December 7.

The CID has written to the Speaker of Parliament for permission to interrogate the MP since the law requires the Speaker’s approval before members can be questioned by the police.

Below is the full statement

Inusah Fuseini has confirmed the invitation to Joy News and said he will be at the CID headquarters on Thursday December 24, 2020 for interrogation.

The Speaker in a letter dated December 23, 2020, asked the former Lands minister to make himself available to the police.

Below is the Speaker’s letter