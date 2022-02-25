The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has invited the General Overseer of the Prophet Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie.

The invitation, according to the renowned man of God, is over his prophetic utterances.

Prophet Gaisie disclosed this in a Facebook post, stating he will acknowledge the invitation but will not be intimidated.

However, he was quick to add the service cannot stop the prophetic ministry from moving on, as they cannot control things of the spirit.

“I will respect the invitation of the Police service but the police must note respectively, thus, they cannot gag the prophetic, they cannot control things of the Spirit and utterances made behind the pulpit of God. Our God should not and must not be interpreted with carnal learned mind,” portions of his lengthy post read.

According to him, citizens need to be encouraged in these trying times and not to be ‘haunted.’

ALSO READ:



“Already, times are hard. Instead of encouraging your citizens, you are rather discouraging us by using state actors and apparatus,” he condemned.

Read the full post below: