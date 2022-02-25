The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cambodia Car Modifying Center, Seth Kwakye Owiredu, has taken his turn on Adom FM’s Reboot Your Life series.

The professional auto mechanic, popularly known as Papa Cambodia, is now a household name credited for pimping outmoded cars.

His clients include celebrities like former footballer Emmanuel Adebayor and dancehall musician, Shatta Wale.

Papa Cambodia, who was a street hawker when he came to Accra from his hometown, Kwahu Pepease in the Eastern Region on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, shared his grass to grace story.

Watch the attached video for the full interview with show host, Kwasi Asempa: