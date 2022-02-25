Rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, says he’s going to purchase a horse after he lamented over the increasing price of fuel while filling his tank at a fuel station.

In a video he posted on social media, the musician couldn’t fathom why the price he paid for a full tank surpassed the initial amount he usually pays to fill up his car.

Panning his camera to show off the fuel gauge, Medikal had bought about 67 litres which amounted to GHC 540 Cedis.

Reacting to this, the attendant asked the ‘Omo Ada’ rapper to stop complaining because “it will eventually get worse” when the E-levy bill gets the green light.

Meanwhile, Medikal, in a sarcastic riposte, told the attendant that he will rather opt for a horse if the fuel price should get out of hand.

Nonetheless, Medikal isn’t the only celebrity voicing out against the controversial E-levy bill.

Colleague celebs such as Shatta Wale, DKB, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and Kwaw Kese among others have equally kicked against it.

