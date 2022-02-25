UG announces commencement of lectures on Feb. 28 in anticipation of end to UTAG strike

The Business and Executive Committee of the University of Ghana (UG) has directed that academic activities for the 2021/2022 academic year will commence on Monday, February 28, 2022.

A notice, signed by the Registrar, Emelia Agyei-Mensah, on Thursday indicated that the decision to start classes was taken at a meeting held by the School’s authorities on Wednesday.

“Students, faculty and staff should take note of this [notice announcing the commencement of classes], in anticipation that the ongoing ratification processes of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) branches will finalise the suspension of the strike, as announced by their National Executive Committee,” the announcement explained.

The Business and Executive Committee, at a meeting held on 23rd February, 2022, approved a revised Academic Calendar for the 2021/2022 Academic year.



Management added that the newly approved academic calendar for the year will be circulated soon to the University community.

This follows an earlier decision by lecturers of the Institution to reject the suspension of the strike as was declared by their National Executive Committee (NEC).

On Wednesday, the UG chapter of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) voted against the resolution of the national body.

In a tally result signed by the Electoral Commissioner of UG-UTAG, Dr.Innocent Lawson, 596 members voted against the suspension of the strike; while some 127 others voted to accept the decision by NEC.

This means that out of the total of 723 UTAG-UG members who voted, 82.4% want the strike to continue, while 17.6% want academic work to resume.

Results of UTAG-UG’s votes on suspension of strike

Per the outcome of the votes, academic work was to remain on hold.

But students have been asked to prepare for the resumption of lectures from Monday.

Meanwhile, the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) has invited the leadership of UTAG and relevant stakeholders to a meeting scheduled for Thursday, February 24.

It forms part of negotiation efforts that will ensure a lasting agreement is reached to officially end the industrial action.

UTAG wants government to restore their 2012 conditions of service, which pegged the monthly income of entry-level lecturers at $2,084.

The Association has complained that the current arrangement has reduced its members’ basic premiums to $997.84.