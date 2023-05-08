Founder and Leader of Prophetic Hill Ministry, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has reiterated the Ghana Police Service cannot intimidate him at this year’s 31st Night service.

The controversial prophet, who is mostly known for his ‘doomsday’ prophecies on topical issues and famed figures across the country, has indicated that a squadron of policemen will not deter him from doing God’s work.

“Every 31st night a lot of police are deployed to my church. But this year, they can bring a whole lot more than what they have been doing previously. I will personally speak the mind of God. I will obey God,” he said on Accra-based UTV.

According to him, there are a lot of things that need to be said about the 2024 election and will therefore not stop God from using him to communicate to Ghanaians.

“Next year happens to be an election year, so far I’ve seen a lot of things and written them in my diary. This year, we will not mince words. We will just say it as it is. Let them bring the police, let them bring the soldiers, we will say it.

“Who is the IGP? We prayed for him to become IGP. All the directives given to the police have been given because of somebody’s parochial political interests. From my training and how I see things, if God tells me something I will say it and damn the consequences,” he stated.

Prophet Gaisie has over the years got many people talking with his prophecies at the end or beginning of each year.

However, after the Police in 2021 issued a statement cautioning men of God about their end-of-year prophecies, Nigel Gaisie adopted a tactful way of prophesying.

Uncharacteristic of him, Prophet Gaisie used a fictional name ‘Umuofia’ to represent the country he was prophesying about.

The police warned the pastors risked sanctions over fear-inducing prophecies.

